Insider Selling: A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Sells 3,728 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $56,479.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,262.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A10 Networks Price Performance

Shares of ATEN stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.88. 738,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,595. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.02.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $72.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.96 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A10 Networks

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in A10 Networks by 2.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in A10 Networks by 3.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in A10 Networks by 1.7% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 84,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in A10 Networks by 97.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATEN shares. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

