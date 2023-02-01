Insider Selling: AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) CFO Sells 14,320 Shares of Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $136,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,555 shares in the company, valued at $530,550.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AxoGen Stock Down 1.9 %

AXGN traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.29. 251,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,189. The stock has a market cap of $392.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.51. AxoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.62.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $36.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AxoGen

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 183,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 29,942 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the fourth quarter worth about $853,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 9.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 12,170 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the third quarter worth about $1,038,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on AxoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About AxoGen

(Get Rating)

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.