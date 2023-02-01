Insider Selling: BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Major Shareholder Sells 1,977,877 Shares of Stock

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corp Comcast also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BuzzFeed alerts:

On Wednesday, February 1st, Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of BuzzFeed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48.

BuzzFeed Price Performance

NASDAQ:BZFD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.18. 25,247,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,868,863. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.44. BuzzFeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BuzzFeed ( NASDAQ:BZFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.73 million during the quarter. BuzzFeed had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. Research analysts expect that BuzzFeed, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BZFD shares. Cowen cut BuzzFeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut shares of BuzzFeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BuzzFeed

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in BuzzFeed during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in BuzzFeed during the first quarter worth $1,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BuzzFeed by 20.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,206,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 376,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BuzzFeed during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the first quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

BuzzFeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.