Insider Selling: IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) CFO Sells 3,596 Shares of Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Gray sold 3,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $14,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,866.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IMARA Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMRA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,530. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11. IMARA Inc. has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Get IMARA alerts:

Institutional Trading of IMARA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of IMARA in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IMARA in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMARA in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of IMARA by 273.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 51,031 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMARA in the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.