Insider Selling: Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OLN stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.79. 1,763,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,770. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.06. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $67.25.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

OLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Olin by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 20,018 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Olin by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $1,017,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $1,251,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Olin by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 132,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

