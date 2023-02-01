Inspire Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 13,670 EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in EchoStar by 73.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 936,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,072,000 after purchasing an additional 395,141 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in EchoStar by 46.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 243,392 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in EchoStar by 35.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 621,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,001,000 after purchasing an additional 163,437 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in EchoStar by 44.5% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 495,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 152,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in EchoStar by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 107,947 shares in the last quarter. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SATS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar Co. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $26.80.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $497.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.10 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 2.78%. Research analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

