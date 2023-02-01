International Biotechnology Trust PLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 1,338.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,776 shares during the quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVCR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 10.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,030,000 after acquiring an additional 218,216 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 38.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 430,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,942,000 after buying an additional 118,577 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 4,220.4% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 116,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 113,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,997,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $662,609,000 after buying an additional 104,375 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in NovoCure by 310.8% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 109,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after buying an additional 82,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.96. 97,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,434. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.41 and a beta of 0.78. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $120.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.01.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.13.

In related news, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $945,728.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,236.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NovoCure news, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $945,728.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,236.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $23,107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,015.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

