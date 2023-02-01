International Biotechnology Trust PLC Purchases Shares of 9,219 Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $21,441,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,589,000 after buying an additional 641,804 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 277,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 62,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 143,123 shares during the last quarter.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MIRM shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

MIRM traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $23.56. 4,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,613. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.77. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.03. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 99.78% and a negative net margin of 79.72%. The business had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Niall O’donnell sold 174,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $3,480,678.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,746,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,922,470.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.