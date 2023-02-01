Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for January 31st (ASIX, BMRC, CLFD, CNXN, DAL, FNKO, FRVWY, HSY, JOE, LC)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, January 31st:
AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.
Friedrich Vorwerk Group (OTCMKTS:FRVWY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
