Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for January 31st (ASIX, BMRC, CLFD, CNXN, DAL, FNKO, FRVWY, HSY, JOE, LC)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, January 31st:

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Friedrich Vorwerk Group (OTCMKTS:FRVWY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

