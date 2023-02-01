Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 52,670 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 62% compared to the typical volume of 32,587 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 4,537.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXS traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.94. 38,705,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,279,623. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

