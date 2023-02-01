iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Lowered by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $7,218,000. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 54,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,531,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.04. The company had a trading volume of 563,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,950,727. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $113.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

