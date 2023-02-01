iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Blankinship & Foster LLC

Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.93. 877,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,811,060. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $111.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.92 and its 200 day moving average is $98.81.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

