iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,662,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,810,986. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.85 and its 200 day moving average is $63.71. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $77.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

