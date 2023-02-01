iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Signaturefd LLC’s Largest Position

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,267,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,590 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 9.1% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Signaturefd LLC owned about 0.48% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $266,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,282,511,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $880,453,000 after buying an additional 183,639 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,734,000 after purchasing an additional 281,737 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,286,000 after purchasing an additional 180,471 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,924,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,478. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.96. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

