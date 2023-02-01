iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,920 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 6.0% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $54,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,320. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $277.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.41.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

