iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Raised by Bank of Finland

Bank of Finland lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,256,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 35.0% of Bank of Finland’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bank of Finland owned approximately 0.17% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $450,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $406.72. 724,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,043,323. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.77.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

