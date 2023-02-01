IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.62

Shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $0.69. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 370,062 shares traded.

IZEA Worldwide Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.83 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About IZEA Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IZEA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in IZEA Worldwide by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP lifted its position in IZEA Worldwide by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

