IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.62

Shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $0.69. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 370,062 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73.
IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.83 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
