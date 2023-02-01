Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, January 30th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Jasper Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.34) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03.

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Jasper Therapeutics from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $5.81.

Institutional Trading of Jasper Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 49,559 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,102,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 112,913 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 246.0% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 85,175 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 3,294.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 182,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Jasper Therapeutics news, major shareholder Holding Ltd Roche sold 75,000 shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $141,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,549,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,598,755.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jasper Therapeutics news, major shareholder Holding Ltd Roche sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $141,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,549,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,598,755.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at $13,142,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

