Jeffrey S. Mefford Sells 1,600 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $40,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,639.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MSBI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.54. The stock had a trading volume of 84,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average is $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $565.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,761,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,095,000 after buying an additional 292,712 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,221,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,794,000 after buying an additional 51,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,071,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,909,000 after buying an additional 49,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,981,000 after buying an additional 48,109 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 227.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 259,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,247,000 after buying an additional 180,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Midland States Bancorp

MSBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

