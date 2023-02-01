Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Cut to Sell at UBS Group

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €24.10 ($26.20) to €24.80 ($26.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.03.

OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.24. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

