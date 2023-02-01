Jet Protocol (JET) Price Reaches $0.0089 on Top Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $15.05 million and $59,723.27 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00784429 USD and is down -4.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $64,613.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

