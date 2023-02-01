Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72-0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,864,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.42. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $74.70.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.14.

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,209,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,591,000 after buying an additional 187,923 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,494,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,142,000 after purchasing an additional 72,453 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,316,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,904,000 after purchasing an additional 359,341 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,089,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,023,000 after purchasing an additional 404,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,859,000 after purchasing an additional 116,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

