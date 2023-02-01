Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.72-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.60 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.14.

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.37. 5,604,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,109. The company has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.42.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.35%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,209,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,591,000 after buying an additional 187,923 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,494,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,142,000 after acquiring an additional 72,453 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 18.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,316,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,904,000 after purchasing an additional 359,341 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 24.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,089,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,023,000 after purchasing an additional 404,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,859,000 after purchasing an additional 116,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

