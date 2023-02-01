Joystick Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27,023.08 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Joystick token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a market cap of $23.90 million and approximately $27,023.08 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010162 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00046858 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029420 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000210 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00018980 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00217797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.12016711 USD and is up 2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $25,860.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.