Joystick (JOY) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $23.95 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Joystick has a market cap of $23.95 million and approximately $26,984.37 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Joystick Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.12016711 USD and is up 2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $25,860.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

