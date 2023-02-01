JRM Investment Counsel LLC Sells 3,193 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises 6.2% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $14,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 15.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $529,210,000 after acquiring an additional 772,925 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth approximately $40,046,000. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5,945.8% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 444,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,165,000 after acquiring an additional 437,314 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 53.2% in the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,242,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,363,000 after acquiring an additional 431,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Blackstone by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after buying an additional 401,063 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX traded down $2.27 on Wednesday, hitting $93.69. 2,676,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,634,728. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $138.95. The company has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.30.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.23.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $6,386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,295,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,266,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $6,386,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,295,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,266,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,264,939 shares of company stock valued at $171,315,596. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

