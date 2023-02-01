Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.55

Shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.55.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.
