JZR Gold (CVE:JZR) Trading Down 7.7%

JZR Gold Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 23,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

JZR Gold Trading Down 7.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.50. The stock has a market cap of C$17.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.64.

JZR Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JZR Gold Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Vila Nova gold development project located in Amapa, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Jazz Resources Inc and changed its name to JZR Gold Inc in October 2022.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JZR Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JZR Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.