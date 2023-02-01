KBC Group NV Has $16.26 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 52,369 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $16,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 1.6% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 0.8% in the second quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 2.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.37.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $281.45 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.83 and a 200-day moving average of $262.17.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,431 shares of company stock worth $4,667,927. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

