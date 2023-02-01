KBC Group NV Sells 44,863 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 572,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,863 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $18,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $50.13.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

