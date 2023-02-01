Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target to $27.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential downside of 13.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.27.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

BEN stock opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average is $26.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $33.03.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 44,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $188,993.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,980,453 shares in the company, valued at $42,317,120.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,909,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $761,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $242,726,000 after buying an additional 80,446 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,903,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $148,558,000 after buying an additional 54,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,399,548 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $149,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Further Reading

