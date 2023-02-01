Keith M. Mcgahan Sells 26,138 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 26,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $14,114.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 686,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,918.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.85. 4,924,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,686. The company has a market cap of $159.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.57.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.
