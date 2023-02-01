Keith M. Mcgahan Sells 26,138 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 26,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $14,114.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 686,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,918.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.85. 4,924,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,686. The company has a market cap of $159.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.57.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,355.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 392,877 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 244,100 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 573,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.