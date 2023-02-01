KeyCorp Boosts Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target to $8.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PRPL. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Monday, January 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.11.

Shares of PRPL opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $532.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.52. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.57 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 22.09% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $648,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 523,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 4.4% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 172,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

