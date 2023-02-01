Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) to Issue $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd.

Kinetik Trading Up 1.6 %

Kinetik stock opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. Kinetik has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average of $34.93.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $325.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinetik will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd Carpenter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $129,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,192,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at about $820,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at about $430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at about $50,663,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at about $2,713,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KNTK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinetik presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It also provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. The company is headquartered in Houston, TX.

