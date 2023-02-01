KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of KIO opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
