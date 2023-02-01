KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIOGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of KIO opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 10.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $722,000.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

