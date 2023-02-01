KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Rating Increased to Neutral at Alliance Global Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KNOP. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Performance

KNOP opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $190.86 million, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.29. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $67.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the third quarter worth $1,539,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 84,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 24,128 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 15.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 14.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter worth $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engaged in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries.

Featured Stories

