KonPay (KON) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $105.92 Million

KonPay (KON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. KonPay has a market cap of $105.92 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KonPay has traded up 3% against the dollar. One KonPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0684 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 97.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.85 or 0.00404266 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,727.70 or 0.28376516 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.00573461 BTC.

About KonPay

KonPay was first traded on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for KonPay is konpay.medium.com. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KonPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KonPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

