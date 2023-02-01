KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating) were down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.45 and last traded at $28.63. Approximately 168,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 107,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 68.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,817,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,594,000 after buying an additional 45,628 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 166.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 21,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 13,651 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter.

