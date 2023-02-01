KuCoin Token 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.63 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for approximately $8.56 or 0.00036023 BTC on major exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $841.85 million and $1.63 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 97.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.59 or 0.00402554 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000112 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,709.38 or 0.28256341 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $135.59 or 0.00571033 BTC.

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

