Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.00 million-$190.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.53 million.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:KLIC traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,846. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $62.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $286.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.00 million. Analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 10.76%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KLIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $155,658.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,483.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 24,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $1,166,061.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 975,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,297,605.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $155,658.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,483.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,749 shares of company stock worth $3,346,757 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth about $231,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 13.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 34.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Rating)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.