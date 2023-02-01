Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.23-0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $150-190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.54 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.23-$0.28 EPS.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of KLIC stock traded up $2.50 on Wednesday, hitting $53.60. The stock had a trading volume of 813,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,846. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.16. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.33. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $62.16.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.49 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 28.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 10.76%.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $38,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,307.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $38,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,307.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 24,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $1,166,061.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 975,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,297,605.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,749 shares of company stock worth $3,346,757 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $602,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

Further Reading

