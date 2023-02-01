Kusama Price Up 3.7% This Week (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for about $35.30 or 0.00151735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $303.54 million and approximately $17.20 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 100.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.01 or 0.00407847 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,598.96 or 0.28627879 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $135.11 or 0.00586140 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,992 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kusama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Self-described as “Polkadot's wild cousin,” Kusama is an experimental blockchain platform that is designed to provide a massively interoperable and scalable framework for developers. Kusama is built on Substrate — a blockchain building kit developed by Parity Technologies. Kusama has almost the same codebase as Polkadot — one of the most successful interoperable blockchains.By deploying on Kusama, fast-paced projects gain access to a highly scalable, interoperable sharded network, with features that are not yet available on Polkadot. To that end, Kusama describes itself as a “canary network.” The platform is designed to provide a testbed for developers looking to innovate and deploy their own blockchain and can be used as a preparatory network before launching on Polkadot — though many projects opt to stick with Kusama for their final product. Kusama benefits from a low barrier to entry for deploying parachains, low bond requirements for validators, and is most commonly used by early-stage startups and for experimentation.”

