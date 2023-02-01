Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Bought by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 652.2% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1,286.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,957.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

LAMR stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $106.17. The company had a trading volume of 12,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,232. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.79 and its 200 day moving average is $95.15. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $119.68.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.36%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Stories

