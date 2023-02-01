Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.05-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.

Landstar System Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $6.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.92. The stock had a trading volume of 550,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.69. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $179.77. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Landstar System from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,286,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Landstar System by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,952,000 after acquiring an additional 46,997 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,432,000 after acquiring an additional 98,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,994,000 after purchasing an additional 15,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 12.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 403,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,874,000 after purchasing an additional 45,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

