Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.05-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.
Landstar System Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $6.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.92. The stock had a trading volume of 550,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.69. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $179.77. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.91.
Landstar System Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,286,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Landstar System by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,952,000 after acquiring an additional 46,997 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,432,000 after acquiring an additional 98,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,994,000 after purchasing an additional 15,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 12.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 403,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,874,000 after purchasing an additional 45,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.
About Landstar System
Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.
Featured Stories
