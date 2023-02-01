LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.1% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 0.8% during the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 57,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.8% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 67,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 25.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in Citigroup by 88.4% during the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.42.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.9 %

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,188,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,432,643. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.14%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

