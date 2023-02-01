LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Buys 304 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGSB. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,311,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 71,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.52. 970,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,932,098. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $53.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.01.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.