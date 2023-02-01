LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,893,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,835,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,632 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,247,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,001,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $221,865,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $198.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.8 %

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $5.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.85. 17,156,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,734,246. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.30. The firm has a market cap of $500.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.