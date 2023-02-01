LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 317,357 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 373,261 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.4% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 106,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 36,798 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.4 %

WBA stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $36.72. 1,652,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,112,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $50.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -55.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

