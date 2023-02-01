LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $362.11. 675,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,489,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $358.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.54.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $4,190,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $4,190,121.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $81,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,840,311 shares of company stock worth $114,884,116. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

