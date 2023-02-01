LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blankinship & Foster LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 283,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,334,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827,299 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 356,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,238,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,608,854. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.64.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

